Bailey receives Salvation Army’s D.J.’S Hero Award

OMAHA – Wahoo High School senior Cody Bailey received the D.J.’s Hero Award – which includes a $12,000 scholarship – at The Salvation Army’s D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon on May 3, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

After his father was murdered during his freshman year, Bailey chose not to let tragedy determine the outcome of his future. Though he and his mom struggled with extreme poverty and were often faced with eviction notices and a lack of electricity and heat in their trailer, Bailey achieved a stellar GPA and participated in numerous school activities, all while volunteering in his community and working countless hours at a local fast food restaurant to contribute to the household income.

During high school, Bailey volunteered more than 500 hours at Camp Sonshine, a Christian youth camp, where he mentored students and encouraged them to strive for a meaningful life. He also served as a Junior Mates mentor and as a teacher’s aide at Wahoo Elementary School.

When he’s not working, volunteering or studying, Bailey is rehearsing with the show choir and chamber singers. He also played a lead role in his school’s musical.

Bailey plans to major in psychology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and one day hopes to serve as an encouraging example to others who are enduring challenging circumstances.

The D.J.’s Hero Awards are underwritten by David and Peggy Sokol – in partnership with Fred Hunzeker, Elizabeth and Mike Cassling, Marilyn and Jim Schroer and Kathy and Larry Courtnage – in memory of D.J. Sokol, who lost his battle with cancer in 1999 at age 18. The awards recognize Nebraska high school seniors who exemplify perseverance and selflessness and who are servant-leaders in their communities. A total of 189 D.J.’s Hero scholarships have been awarded to Nebraska students over the past 23 years, including 17 new scholarships in 2022.