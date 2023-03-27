WAHOO – The Wahoo Public Schools, in cooperation with Educational Service Unit 2 in Fremont, was honored to once again work with the Institute for Holocaust Education (IHE) in Omaha to host two assemblies on March 21, in recognition of the 2023 Week of Understanding.

In the morning assembly, Holocaust survivor Peter Metzelaar, from Seattle, Washington, shared his story of how he and his mother survived this dark chapter of history thanks to those who risked their own lives to shelter them from the Nazis. The rest of his family perished.

For the afternoon session, Dr. Steven Wees of Omaha shared the story of his mother, Elizabeth Wees, who passed away in 2016. Elizabeth Wees was also a Holocaust survivor, defying the odds by living through her nightmare experiences in the ghettos, several concentration camps, including Auschwitz, and multiple death marches, before being liberated by the Soviet Army. In his presentation, Steven Wees included multiple video segments from his mother's 2012 interview with the USC Shoah Foundation. It was one of the few times she ever spoke of her experiences.

These stories, both of which concluded with a hope for worldwide peace and tolerance, were heard by approximately 1,400 students from multiple schools around eastern Nebraska, either by attending the assemblies in person or watching them remotely via live stream.