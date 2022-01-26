Advisor hired for facilities concerns

But that does not mean a bond issue election is sure to take place, said Tobin Buchanan, FNCM’s vice president of public finance. He said his company’s relationship with Raymond Central Public Schools is strictly fiduciary, meaning FNCM’s role as municipal advisor would bar it from any involvement with the district’s financing if the board chose to pursue a bond election.

“Any guidance or advice we give is supposed to be in the board or district’s best interest,” Buchanan said.

Part of FNCM’s duties will be to help the board facilitate meetings with a “community group” of Raymond Central’s patrons who will give input and ask questions about the district’s options going forward. Buchanan said the group would ideally be made up of people with diverse backgrounds, such as ag producers, business owners, homeowners and people with and without children attending Raymond Central Public Schools.

“We aren’t, as a municipal advisor, trying to provide or drive what the solution is,” Buchanan said. “(Raymond Central) just asked us to help share our experiences with other schools who started at the same point to figure out what the steps are to move forward and engage a community group.”