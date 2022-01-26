Advisor hired for facilities concerns

RAYMOND – Raymond Central’s Board of Education has looked at the data, and there’s evidence that the district would be wise to prepare its facilities for long-term enrollment growth.
The board is considering either updating its current facilities to accommodate an expected influx of students, or pursuing an expanded centralized campus that would move the district’s elementary school and pre-K students onto the current MS/HS property.
The route the board will take is yet to be determined. But as it explores its options, the board has hired First National Capital Markets (FNCM) as a municipal advisor to help determine the district’s next steps.
The board voted 4-1 at its Jan. 12 meeting to hire FNCM to aid in the district’s future facility planning.
“Their role is just to assist the district and help to kind of craft the road ahead, and give different perspectives on options with planning the financial side of any potential future projects,” said Superintendent Lynn Johnson.
FNCM has worked with dozens of school districts throughout the state as a municipal advisor, recently helping districts like Tekamah-Herman, Newman Grove and Summerland pass bond issues for building projects.
But that does not mean a bond issue election is sure to take place, said Tobin Buchanan, FNCM’s vice president of public finance. He said his company’s relationship with Raymond Central Public Schools is strictly fiduciary, meaning FNCM’s role as municipal advisor would bar it from any involvement with the district’s financing if the board chose to pursue a bond election.
“Any guidance or advice we give is supposed to be in the board or district’s best interest,” Buchanan said.
Part of FNCM’s duties will be to help the board facilitate meetings with a “community group” of Raymond Central’s patrons who will give input and ask questions about the district’s options going forward. Buchanan said the group would ideally be made up of people with diverse backgrounds, such as ag producers, business owners, homeowners and people with and without children attending Raymond Central Public Schools.
“We aren’t, as a municipal advisor, trying to provide or drive what the solution is,” Buchanan said. “(Raymond Central) just asked us to help share our experiences with other schools who started at the same point to figure out what the steps are to move forward and engage a community group.”
Johnson said the Board of Education’s members were tasked with selecting a broad representation of voters from each of their respective wards to be part of the community group. She said the board is aiming to have between 35 and 50 community members in the group, and hopes to hold meetings beginning in early February.
The community group meetings are meant to help the board make an informed decision about the district’s next steps with consideration to the public’s input and concerns.
“We’re asking them to identify what are some of the questions, concerns and next steps we should take,” Johnson said. “This group is just to kind of give us some steering direction.”
That direction is yet to be established, Johnson said.
“We need to gather more information in. Regardless of where we stand, at the end of the day, we have to make informed decisions moving forward,’” Johnson said.
