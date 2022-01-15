2022 Legislative session kicks off with variety of bill introductions

LINCOLN – The 2022 legislative session kicked off Jan. 5 with proposals from senators regarding abortion, gun rights and more. It is a 60-day session and the second session of the 107th legislature.

New bills can be introduced through the first 10 days of the session, or until Jan. 20. Here are some of the major bills introduced so far:

The Heartbeat Act, LB781

Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling introduced a bill on Jan. 5 that would prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically about six weeks after conception. Providing an abortion after heartbeat detection would be a felony and the bill would have the state prosecute those who do so.

The right to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, LB773

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced a bill that would prohibit cities, villages and counties from requiring a permit to carry a concealed handgun and therefore would also waive the requirement to undergo training. He is making it his priority bill, which means the hearing will be early on in the session.