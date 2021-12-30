2021- From bitter cold to Wahoo’s 150th birthday

May

On May 3, Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin sentenced William J. Sloup of Wahoo to nine to 20 years for nine counts of possession of child pornography. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

The community of Yutan is mourning the loss of two lives after a two-car accident near the Platte River on May 8. Landon Montanio, 18, and Charles Miller, 58, both of Yutan, died at the scene after head-on collision on 280th Street and West Center Road.

Lucinda and Jay Morrow packed up their belongings in mid-May and headed west to move to Wyoming after the pair retired from their respective jobs. Lucinda Morrow was clerk for the City of Wahoo for 22 years. Jay Morrow had been with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department for seven years following a 30-year career with the Nebraska State Patrol.