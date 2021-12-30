2021- From bitter cold to Wahoo’s 150th birthday

WAHOO – The first six months of 2021 saw a lot of activity in Wahoo and Saunders County, including the coldest temperatures seen in many years and a delayed celebration of Wahoo’s 150th birthday. Let’s take a look back at some of the events that took place from January to June.
January
Margaret Furasek of Weston celebrated the start of a new year by claiming her second Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot. Furasek won $138,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. She picked up her check on Jan. 4 at the Nebraska Lottery office in Lincoln. This was Furasek’s second Pick 5 jackpot win after she won $94,000 in July of 2020
After seven weeks, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors finally made the amendment to the annual wage increases for non-union employees at the Jan. 5 meeting.
Residents of Saunders Medical Center’s Long Term Care facility on Jan. 9 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to build immunity against COVID-19.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors held its reorganization meeting on Jan. 12, swearing in newly-elected Tom Hrdlicka to take Ed Rastovski’s seat in District 6. Hrdlicka won the Nov. 3 General Election. District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff and District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf were also sworn in to continue their time on the county board after being re-elected on Nov. 3. The board appointed Karloff to continue as chairperson of the board and Lutton as vice chairperson.
Barbara McArthur, 61, of Jamestown, N.Y., was booked into Saunders County Jail on Jan. 15 after Wahoo Police Department seized 27 pounds of marijuana and items used to transport and distribute the drug were found in her possession at a Wahoo motel.
Saunders Medical Center began using a new computed tomography (CT) scanning machine on Jan. 17 that will open up doors into the future for the hospital.
Keith Glewen retired as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member and Extension Educator after 40 years with Nebraska Extension.
On Jan. 28, Valparaiso residents woke up to a sign on the door of their local public library indicating that facility was closed “pending a financial audit” by the state. The action was taken after a special meeting of the Valparaiso Village Board the night before, where they discussed the library in closed session.
February
District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman presented legislative bill 507 to the Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 3 during Day 20 of 107th Legislature. During this first hearing of the bill, Bostelman explained LB507 will prohibit utilizing treated seed corn in ethanol development. If the bill were to be passed, the bill’s emergency clause means the prohibition would go into effect immediately.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors honored outgoing Veterans Service Officer Mary Pace with the Veteran of the Month award for February during the Feb. 5 supervisors meeting.
Extreme cold Feb. 15 and 16 caused rolling blackouts and school closures in the area. Saunders County and the rest of the Midwest was blanketed by an arctic air mass that created a high temperature of -5 on Monday and 2 below on Tuesday. The temperature plunged to -21 Monday night in Wahoo, according to accuweather.com. Winds pushed the “feels like” temperature even lower, prompting wind chill warnings for the entire state. The extreme weather caused issues with electricity usage across the country that resulted in temporary interruptions in service. Wahoo Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst reported a two-hour interruption in electric service on Tuesday that began at 8:39 a.m. and affected half of Wahoo.
Former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher Jeffrey Nelson is facing nine class 2A felony counts of possession of child pornography and one class 1D felony count of intent to distribute child pornography in Saunders County Court.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors ratified a declaration of emergency regarding the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead and the risk of damage its contaminants could cause the general public.
The family of the late Larry Mach was presented the Special Recognition Award during the Saunders County Livestock Association banquet on Feb. 20. Two of Mach’s children, Wendy and Ross Mach, accepted the award for their father, who was a legend in the local livestock industry. Dan Kellner, president of the Saunders County Livestock Association (SCLA), presented the award to the Mach family.
The Wahoo wrestling team brought six wrestlers to the two-day Class B State Wrestling Championships in Omaha and came away with two medals and a 16th place finish in the team race. Junior Malachi Bordovsky ended a strong campaign with a trip to the 132-pound Class B title match. Bordovsky found himself across from nationally-ranked Drew Arnold of Beatrice for a third time this season. Arnold bested Bordovsky for a third straight time, winning the gold medal with a 7-0 decision. Senior Cooper Hancock earned a fifth place medal at 182 pounds and in doing so picked up his 100th career victory.
Bishop Neumann’s Cade Lierman finished his sophomore season with a third place finish at the state wrestling meet. Sophomore teammate Aaron Ohnoutka also medaled on Feb. 20 ending up fifth while wrestling at 120.
The East Butler Tigers left the state wrestling championships with three medals. Sophomore Lane Bohac finished runner-up at 113 pounds. Fellow sophomore Reece Kocian earned his first-ever state medal after finishing third at 106. Junior Trevor Brecka earned his second state medal of his career after an impressive performance at 160.
Yutan Senior Caden Egr capped his high school wrestling career with a medal around his neck after finishing fifth in a loaded 182-pound Class C weight class. Junior Josh Jessen had a great state tournament and left with a sixth place medal. Jessen won three matches and finished his junior campaign with a record of 33-9.
On Feb. 18, Mike Lindley announced the closure of Lindley Clothing Company in Wahoo on the business’ Facebook page.
The Bishop Neumann Cheer Team won the Nebraska State Class C-1 Cheer Championships with a raw score of 89.5 points on Feb. 20 in Grand Island.
March
Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit in Saunders County District Court on March 1 against AltEn, an ethanol plant in Mead. The complaint ultimately seeks that AltEn must dispose of the pesticide-ridden distillers grains and wastewater being stored on the property, conform to laws and other orders and deal with civil penalties of $10,000 per day per violation at the court’s discretion, according to a press release issued from the Attorney General’s Office.
Kindergarten teacher Kendra Carlson was named the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Elementary Teacher for the 2019-20 school year on March 3.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy conducted background sampling in Mead, according to a press release provided on March 4. The sampling performed included six public water supply wells, four private wells and one soil sample with the goal of gaining “additional background on the AltEn ethanol facility, and to remain vigilant regarding potential environmental impacts the facility has had on the area,” the press release said.
Three members of the community asked the Wahoo Board of Education to rethink the school district policy requiring children and teachers wear masks during the school board meeting on March 15. After listening to discussion for 30 minutes, the board did not take action to amend the current policy.
The Yutan boys basketball team lost to top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 state final on March 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Chieftains defeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur in a nailbiter in the semifinals, and easily defeated Chase County in the first round.
Valparaiso Village Board Chairman Jim Rezac submitted his resignation from the board on March 16.
On March 26, Saunders Medical Center CEO Julie Rezac reported that the facility had given out over 2,300 COVID-19 vaccinations. SMC staff members contributed over 1,000 hours of manpower in the effort.
The vocal majority attending a town hall meeting on March 31 about a proposed solar farm near Yutan indicated their displeasure with the project.
April
Multiple generations of the Janecek family gathered at the Veterans Memorial on April 17 to witness a special presentation in honor of two brothers’ military service. Sandy Wade, Rose Rosengren and Leann Jeppson, members of the Wahoo Krazy Quilters, presented brothers Justin and Wilfred Janecek with one-of-a-kind, handmade quilts created by the quilters. The club makes three quilts per year to be distributed to local veterans through the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
A small crowd gathered on April 14 to watch the former rectory at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Plasi travel up West 10th Street in Wahoo to its new home. Casey and Victoria Gaughan bought the structure, which was built in 1952, and plan to remodel it into a family home.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a Valparaiso woman on April 22 following an investigation related to purchases at the Valparaiso library. Lori Springer, 47, who served as library director for the Village of Valparaiso’s public library, had allegedly purchased over $1,800 in personal items for her family using the library’s Amazon account.
May
On May 3, Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin sentenced William J. Sloup of Wahoo to nine to 20 years for nine counts of possession of child pornography. The sentences are to be served at the same time.
The community of Yutan is mourning the loss of two lives after a two-car accident near the Platte River on May 8. Landon Montanio, 18, and Charles Miller, 58, both of Yutan, died at the scene after head-on collision on 280th Street and West Center Road.
Lucinda and Jay Morrow packed up their belongings in mid-May and headed west to move to Wyoming after the pair retired from their respective jobs. Lucinda Morrow was clerk for the City of Wahoo for 22 years. Jay Morrow had been with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department for seven years following a 30-year career with the Nebraska State Patrol.
After attaching several conditions and about five hours of discussion, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit for a proposed solar farm near Yutan. The supervisors voted 6-0 on May 17 to approve Resolution 24-2021 granting a conditional use permit for Community Energy to build a utility-scale photovoltaic facility called Platteview Solar. Community Energy, a private renewable energy developer based in Pennsylvania, plans to build a solar farm on about 500 acres south of Yutan. It would generate a maximum of 81 megawatts of power, which would be fed back into the OPPD substation and sold to the utility. OPPD solicited private companies to build solar energy generation facilities as part of its Power with Purpose strategic initiative.
After nearly a week on the run, a Memphis man is now in custody after threatening his former girlfriend and her children with a knife at her place of employment. Steven G. Bahm, 30, of Memphis, turned himself in to authorities with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department at the Law Enforcement Corrections Center in Wahoo on May 23.
The Bishop Neumann girls 3200-meter relay team made up of sophomore Cassie Coufal, senior Alaina Furasek, freshman Caitlin McGuigan and sophomore Kinslee Bosak combined to finish second at the Nebraska Track and Field Championships with a season-best time of 10:06. Cavalier junior Kali Jurgensmeier turned in a career-best finish in the triple jump. Her jump of 36-9 was good enough for fourth place. Jurgensmeier added a pair of medals in the 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdle events. She ran a great race in the 300s, finishing third with a time of 46.29, a career-best. The junior added a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter dash after completing her lap in 60.82.
Yutan junior Josh Jessen captured a pair of medals at
the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships. Jessen proved that he was one of the fastest men in the state in Class C after finishing fifth in both the 100 and 200-meter dash events.
Wahoo Senior Sara Lindgren finished the state meet with a fourth-place finish in discus event after throwing 134-1. On the boys side, it was junior sprinter Waylon Sherman leading the way with a fourth-place finish in the Class B 100-meter dash. Sherman crossed the finish line with a time of 11.03.
The Bishop Neumann golf team pulled off an improbable comeback to win the Class C title. After shooting their worst team score of the season on day one, they trailed leader Columbus Scotus by 10 shots. By the end of the second day, they outplayed the Shamrocks in a sudden-death playoff to take the trophy.
June
The Wahoo Police Department was one of 10 agencies across the country to receive a grant from The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for a K-9 unit. WPD has been fundraising for a K-9 unit since fall of 2020 with the initial goal of raising $25,000.
Gov. Pete Ricketts held a town hall on June 7 to push against a Biden Administration goal to conserve land. The event drew more than 100 to the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
After hearing from proponents and opponents of the revocation of AltEn’s conditional use permit and debating over whether to use the word revocation or suspension, the Village of Mead Board of Trustees came to a unanimous decision to revoke the ethanol plant’s conditional use permit on June 8.
A lightning strike set a Wahoo home on fire on June 23. The home of Nick and Amy Chadwell and their two children was destroyed in the blaze, which was fought by firefighters from Wahoo, Weston, mead, Yutan and Malmo.
Wahoo celebrated its 151st birthday in style June 24 to 27. Even though weather canceled a few outdoor events on June 24 and 25, the four-day Wahoo 150+1 celebration was a success, according to organizers. The community had planned to celebrate the 150th birthday of its founding last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the committee to reschedule the event twice and rename the event from Wahoo 150 to Wahoo 150+1. Inclement weather postponed the drive-in movie on Thursday but held off for the parade on Friday. The street dance was moved inside and the outdoor movie at the aquatic center was canceled. Saturday and Sunday events went off without a hitch.
Look for Part 2 of the Year in Review in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.