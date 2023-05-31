Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEAD – It will take five to six weeks to remove construction debris, pallets, hundreds of full bottles of wine, beer and soda and other trash from the AltEn site.

Representatives of the AltEn Facility Response Group (AFRG), the company that is hauling the trash and state officials conducted a meeting on May 23 to inform the public that trucks would be taking the trash away beginning in two days.

Lisa Disbrow with WM (formerly known as Waste Management), said they estimate one to two trucks an hour will haul away the trash, which could be as many as 15 per day. The final destination is Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington.

The work will take place Monday through Friday to minimize impact on the community, said John Hay, also with WM.

The trash will be contained in enclosed trucks covered with tarps, Disbrow said.

Don Gunster, project coordinator for NewFields, the company hired to take care of the cleanup, said this removal will not include wetcake, the byproduct of the ethanol process that is currently in one large pile on the site of the former plant.

“We are developing a pilot program as we speak that we will be implementing this year to come up with a program to solidify that material and be able to move it off site,” he said.

Gunster said they will begin focusing on removing the wetcake soon, and will update the public ahead of time.

“We’ll have more information next month to be able to bring back to the community on how we’re going to start addressing the wetcake,” he said.

However, one of the steps toward removing the wetcake is to make more room at the site, and that is why they are hauling away the trash, Gunster said.

“One of the challenges is that we need that space to move forward to deal with the wetcake,” he said.

The AltEn ethanol plant opened in 2015, using leftover treated seed corn to make ethanol. AltEn was given permission by the state Department of Agriculture to use wet cake as a soil conditioner.

After receiving numerous complaints from the public, the state prohibited AltEn from selling wet cake as a soil conditioner and required that AltEn dispose of the byproduct at a permitted solid waste disposal landfill. In September 2019, AltEn received a notice of violation and was not permitted to apply or stock pile wet cake onsite. Production of ethanol was supposed to be shut down, but AltEn officials rejected the state’s order.

In early February 2021, AltEn was ordered to cease discharging processed water into lagoons on its property. In mid-February, a digester failed and released 4 million gallons of thin stillage and manure onto the property. The NDEE issued an emergency order shutting AltEn down until the spill was remediated. AltEn failed to comply and the state filed a lawsuit against the owner. The plant has been out of operation ever since.

The AFRG, which is made up of representatives of the six companies that supplied the coated seed corn to AltEn, was formed in June 2021 to voluntarily aide in the cleanup efforts.

“AltEn failed miserably in operations of their facility and in addition to that, mismanaged materials that the seed companies have provided,” Gunster said.

The Remedial Action Plan for the cleanup includes treating the contaminated water to then providing it to local farmers.

“It provides a good nutrient source for many of those farmers,” Gunster said.

So far, the AFRG has treated 50 million gallons of water at a wastewater treatment facility built at the site, according to Gunster.

Two large piles of wetcake were combined into one and that was covered with Posishell, a concrete substance that has reduced odor, Gunster said.

Members of the audience expressed concern about the contamination of groundwater under the wetcake pile. Gunster said the Posishell prevents water from seeping through to the wetcake, and a perimeter drainage system collects water and pumps it back to the treatment plant.

The AFRG has a network of nine wells on the property that are monitored on a quarterly basis, Gunster said.

Two compounds that exceeded health-based standards were detected in a well on the AltEn site, he said.

Monitoring of wells off-site is also being done by the AFRG and NDEE, Gunster said.

“To date we have not detected anything off-site that is above NDEE health-based criteria,” Gunster said.

The geology of the area helps to minimize transmission of the contaminants to the groundwater, Gunster said. A 15-20 foot layer of clay beneath the soil prevents vertical migration to the groundwater, he explained.

The AFRG is also working to improve management of the stormwater drainage system, including cleaning out two drainage ditches that plugged when the digester failed.

Joan Schrader, a resident of rural Yutan, asked if monitoring was being done to assess the risk to the groundwater under the wetcake pile.

Gunster said test results from the monitoring wells are available on the state NDEE portal for the AltEn cleanup.

Schrader wasn’t satisfied with that answer.

“The information that’s coming out isn’t adequate to allay the theories of the greater community about the groundwater,” she said.

Jody Weible, a Mead resident who early on experience health issues due to the piles of wetcake near her home, addressed accusations that the Village of Mead and other officials are holding “secret meetings” with AFRG and state agencies about the AltEn cleanup.

“All we ask is that you continue to trust us to have our community’s best interest at heart because we do,” she said.

Schrader said these meetings make it seem like the AltEn situation only “belongs to Mead,” while other areas could be potentially affected if the Todd Valley Aquifer was contaminated.

Tom Buell, administrator with the NDEE’s Monitoring and Remedial Division, said the meetings are meant to keep elected officials updated on the AltEn cleanup. Weible and the pastor of Encounter Life Church in Mead are the only non-elected officials included in the meetings.

Joel Schrader, Joan’s husband, suggested Yutan be involved.

Bill Thorson, chairman of the Mead Village Board of Trustees, said the May 23 meeting is the first of many information meetings they will hold to inform the public of activities at the AltEn cleanup site.

“We’re trying to keep people as informed as we can,” he said.

Thorson reminded the audience that this situation is the first of its kind, and as such, there are challenges in dealing with the aftermath.

“AltEn is a learning curve for the state and the nation,” he said.