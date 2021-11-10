Roundabout anounced for 6/66 intersection

ASHLAND – The solution to safety issues at the intersection of Highway 6 and 66 is a roundabout, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Two representatives from the NDOT attended the Ashland City Council meeting on Nov. 4 to discuss the proposal to install a temporary modular roundabout at the busy intersection.
After the discussion, the council approved a resolution to support the development of the project.
Kyle Keller and Matt Neemann with the NDOT said the Ashland roundabout is a pilot project for the state. It is the first modular roundabout planned in Nebraska. However, the NDOT recently announced plans to install a similar roundabout in Wahoo at the intersection of Highways 77/93 and 109, the scene of two deadly collisions that took place within months of each other. Both will be constructed next summer.
Neemann said it will take one to two months to install and traffic should be able to continue in at least one lane as work is done.
“We anticipate that the intersection will be accessible during construction,” Neemann said.
Issues at this intersection have long been a concern for residents and travelers through the area. After the floods in spring 2019, traffic was rerouted onto Highway 6. Because of the increased number of vehicles going through the intersection, a temporary traffic light was installed by NDOT.
Many called for the traffic light to be made permanent. But the NDOT determined that was not the best solution for the intersection.
“Roundabouts are proven to be safe and can reduce overall traffic delivery,” said Keller. “That would fit well in this intersection.”
Keller said roundabouts provide improve safety and operations, increase functionality and reduce traffic disruptions. Crashes at roundabouts are less severe because slower speeds are generally involved.
“It is not going to get rid of all crashes, but you’re going to be rid of the severity,” Neemann said.
The modular roundabouts are made from a recycled polymer product that has a 50-year life span.
“It’s the same material they’re using for railroad ties now,” Neemann said.
Although the modular roundabout can last up to five decades, the NDOT is proposing this as a temporary solution that could be replaced with a permanent roundabout in the future.
Keller said they will study the intersection once the temporary roundabout is installed to see how it works. If it doesn’t, they can remove it and the roadway will go back to its original state with little lasting effects.
If it does perform as the NDOT expects, they will make plans for a permanent roundabout.
“We’re pretty confident it’s going to work and we can move forward with a permanent solution,” Keller said.
Speed of installation is one reason NDOT is proposing the modular roundabout. A permanent roundabout could take four to five years to plan and construct, Neemann said.
Another is cost. The modular roundabout will cost about $1 million, while the price tag for a permanent roundabout is in the neighborhood of $3.5 to 4 million, Neemann said.
But the main issue is safety. Council Member Chuck Niemeyer told the NDOT representatives that traffic flow and accidents at the intersection have been on the minds of the council and the residents of Ashland for years.
“That intersection has been a concern for us for a long time,” he said.
Neemann acknowledged that the intersection has been a problem for Ashland.
“We’ve heard the issues about this intersection, we’ve heard from the city, we’ve heard from the people in town,” he said. “This is the quickest and most efficient way that we can make changes here at this intersection.”
