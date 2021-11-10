Roundabout anounced for 6/66 intersection

ASHLAND – The solution to safety issues at the intersection of Highway 6 and 66 is a roundabout, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Two representatives from the NDOT attended the Ashland City Council meeting on Nov. 4 to discuss the proposal to install a temporary modular roundabout at the busy intersection.

After the discussion, the council approved a resolution to support the development of the project.

Kyle Keller and Matt Neemann with the NDOT said the Ashland roundabout is a pilot project for the state. It is the first modular roundabout planned in Nebraska. However, the NDOT recently announced plans to install a similar roundabout in Wahoo at the intersection of Highways 77/93 and 109, the scene of two deadly collisions that took place within months of each other. Both will be constructed next summer.

Neemann said it will take one to two months to install and traffic should be able to continue in at least one lane as work is done.

“We anticipate that the intersection will be accessible during construction,” Neemann said.