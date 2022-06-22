Researchers release early AltEn study results

MEAD – Researchers studying the environmental impacts from the AltEn ethanol plant want Mead area residents to know they’ll be there for the long haul.

Dr. Jesse Bell, who heads the Water, Climate and Health Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, fielded a question from a Mead resident who asked if Bell and the AltEn research team’s commitment to finding the ethanol facility’s impacts would extend beyond the first year of research.

“I don’t see us going anywhere,” he said.

The question came as Bell and several other researchers delivered preliminary findings of their studies – regarding the quality of air, soil, water, plants and pollinators – to Mead citizens at a town hall meeting June 16 at the Mead Fire Hall.

The plant, just south of Mead, was innovative in its use of pesticide-coated corn seed to produce ethanol. It had done so with state approval since 2015 until it was shut down in February 2021 after racking up a number of violations from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Several spills have followed and allowed toxic runoff to spread into neighboring farmland and nearby watersheds, raising concerns about the environmental impacts of the plant. Mounds of toxic “wetcake,” the solid byproduct of the ethanol production process, still lie on AltEn’s property.

At this point, many of the researchers’ findings were inconclusive – for example, the surface sample collected from a home in Mead containing trace amounts of pesticides could not be definitively tied to the AltEn plant, according to Dr. Eleanor Rogan, the chair of the College of Public Health at UNMC.

“These chemicals are used in all farms, so we can’t say (that it came from AltEn),” Rogan said. “But we need to find whether they are just generally present everywhere because you’re in a rural community, or whether it’s actually probable that it came from AltEn.”

Of the 14 pesticide compounds that were found at AltEn, 11 were present inside the Mead home. It’s concerning, Rogan said, that the compounds were found inside a house at all, but she said the chemical levels found are between 10 and 100 times lower than what would be considered toxic. She hopes in the next year that other Mead residents will open their homes up to research, too.

The effect on wildlife is still unclear, but Liz VanWormer, a University of Nebraska School of Natural Resources associate professor and the director of the school’s One Health environmental program, is sampling tadpoles and red-winged blackbirds in the area near Mead to determine the year-over-year health of those animal groups.

“With enough long-term monitoring, we can look at trends over time,” VanWormer said.

VanWormer and her team will soon have early results back from the United States Geological Survey after sending off data from 83 tadpoles at eight Saunders County sites, as well as from 102 red-winged blackbirds and 43 cowbirds. If exposed to pesticides, birds can experience reproductive decline or can die.

“Not only did the red-winged blackbirds tell us about the pesticide distribution environment, we can also learn about their health,” VanWormer said.

Another species central to research on AltEn’s impacts are bees, and Judy Wu-Smart, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln bee expert, said the bee populations in her apiaries near the AltEn site have started to rebound since the plant was shut down last year.

Three bee colony sites that have been studied since 2019 showed no bee survival in the first two years, but in 2021, each site recorded one surviving colony out of the four that started the season there. Wu-Smart’s dead bee counts have also started to decline, after some broods tallied over 1,200 bee deaths per week in 2020.

“It’s a really, really kind of positive note here that we’re seeing a bit of this recovery,” Wu-Smart said.

Bell also reported early data from a survey of Mead area residents on their opinions and awareness of the AltEn situation. It asked demographic questions like whether respondents owned livestock or owned their house, and it asked if they were worried about the potential impacts from AltEn. Bell said 75% of the 369 respondents said they were worried about AltEn and the problems it’s causing in Mead.

“We’re still processing (the survey) information,” Bell said. “We don’t want to release it yet until we understand fully what your concerns are and make sure that we’re addressing those as best as we can.”

UNMC Dean of the College of Public Health Dr. Ali Khan closed the presentation by thanking the Nebraska Legislature for providing $1 million for another year of AltEn research, but he asked Mead residents to help ensure that the studies will continue to be backed financially.

“We need your support to go back to the legislature and say ‘Please don’t forget us,’” Khan said. “We need to continue to work long-term, so we need your help to make that happen and continue this work.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.