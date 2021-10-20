Quilts of Valor presented to local veterans

Robert Voss started Navy boot camp in January 1968 and was sent to the Marine Corps Armory to learn firearms repair and test firing. He was assigned to cryptologic technician maintenance and electronics school. He was also trained in basic HVAC maintenance, specialized high frequency receiver training and transmitter school. He worked with the Naval Security Group before being transferred to Skaggs Island, Calif. where his job was to detect opposing forces’ radio transmissions, decode them and triangulate their exact position. He spent two and a half years in Morocco, where he passed his E-6 test and became third in command while taking care of communication maintenance and encrypting CIA traffic messages for the Mediterranean and Middle East. In 1975 he was transferred to Winter Harbor, Maine, where he was in charge of a small calibration lab and working on IBM computers that monitored overseas telephone cables. He was discharged in 1977 after nine years of service, earning the National Service Medal and Good Conduct (two stars) Medal.