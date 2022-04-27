Pesticides found in AltEn monitoring well near Mead

MEAD – Samples from a monitoring well at AltEn are showing high concentrations of pesticides, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).

On April 22, the NDEE released a statement saying a sample collected downgradient of the northwest lagoon at AltEn showed mefenoxam and thiamethoxam present above the levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for drinking water.

Samples were collected March 28 to April 4 to evaluate why water levels have been dropping in the northwest lagoon, the NDEE said.

Perivallon Group, a volunteer advocacy organization that was formed after the AltEn disaster was made public, released a statement Monday afternoon that questioned the drop in the level of the contaminated wastewater.

NDEE and the AltEn Facility Response Group (AFRG) hired a contractor to install two monitoring wells after a five-foot drop in water levels at the northwest lagoon were discovered. Six temporary borings were also done to collect groundwater samples upgradient and downgradient of the lagoon system at AltEn. One well is located downgradient from the wetcake pile.

Eight of the nine test wells on the AltEn site showed some level of pesticide contamination. However, the NDEE said other samples that showed pesticides were below EPA levels.

The NDEE said it is consulting with the AFRG about the results and what the next steps are regarding sampling and investigation.

Representatives from AFRG sent at email to NDEE on April 21 regarding the water level changes in the northwest lagoon. The organization proposes to continue real-time water level measurements, install a new monitoring well on the south berm of the northwest lagoon, hold a comprehensive groundwater sampling event for monitoring wells and two production supply wells and hold three additional monthly groundwater sampling events.

The email also indicated that AFRG will restart wastewater treatment operations on April 25. The AFRG will treat a minimum of 10 million gallons of lagoon water that will be available for land application.

According to Perivallon Group, pesticides have now been found in groundwater about 50 feet below the holding ponds, which indicates significant leaching from the lagoons. The organization also said NDEE has documented that there are holes in the damaged liners.

The Perivallon Group is concerned that the leaching pesticides will contaminate the Todd Valley Aquifer, a groundwater reservoir that lies beneath about a third of Saunders County spanning from Mead to Ashland. According to the Groundwater Atlas of Saunders County from the Nebraska Conservation and Survey Division of UN-L, groundwater in the aquifer flows to the southeast and travels about 2.5 feet per day. It is both confined and unconfined, and therefore connects with surface water such as Wahoo Creek, the Platte River and other groundwater in some areas.

“Contamination in the Todd Valley Aquifer threatens to pollute wells throughout the area if the plume is not contained and/or pumped out,” Perivallon Group said.

There were 2,700 micrograms per liter of Mefenoxam, a fungicide, found in the sample, and 2,000 micrograms per liter of Thiamethoxam, a neonicotinoid, or insecticide chemically related to nicotine.

“Systemic insecticides may be picked up by plants and consumed by animals, including pollinators. These concentrations are not yet at the threshold of acute toxicity in mammals but may pose lethal risk for aquatic invertebrates and beneficial insects, especially in combination,” Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, lead entomologist at the Bee Lab at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said in the Perivallon Group press release.

“The fact that these chemicals have now breached the aquifer that feeds eastern Nebraska water supplies is significant because we do not know the long-term effects of exposure to animals or humans,” the Perivallon Group said.

AltEn began utilizing treated seed corn in its ethanol production process in 2015. The byproducts of the process, distillers grains and wastewater, have been stored on the AltEn property instead of being utilized as a soil conditioner because of its chemical contents. AltEn received several complaints over the years because of these byproducts and was ordered by the NDEE to cease operations on Feb. 4, 2021 and Feb. 20, 2021.

The AFRG is a coalition of six seed companies that sent unused seed corn to the ethanol facility. The AFRG filed a cleanup plan on Nov. 1, 2021.

Although contamination was found in only one test well, the Perivallon Group said, “it is important that NDEE act immediately to stop the leaching from the damaged lagoon.”

Perivallon Group spokesman Al Davis said the NDEE, AFRG and AltEn are not doing enough to protect the aquifer from contamination.

“The chemicals from processing pesticide-covered seed corn have now seeped into the aquifer. How will they now remove contamination below ground in addition to cleaning up all the toxic waste sitting on the site?” said Davis, who is also a former Nebraska state senator.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.