Nebraska Veterans Council to sponsor Veterans Legislative Day

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Veterans Council is sponsoring a Veterans Legislative Day for veterans to discuss proposed legislation with Gov. Jim Pillen and several state senators. The council is a coalition of recognized veterans service organizations which are banded together to serve as the “Voice of the Nebraska Veterans.”

The free event begins with registration at 8 a.m. followed by the official opening at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the Warner Chamber. All veterans and family members are encouraged to participate.

Following the governor’s presentation, there will be a briefing by members of the Nebraska Veterans Council regarding this year’s legislative priorities and several state senators will speak on veterans’ legislation.

The organizations that make up the council are representatives from the following organizations: The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, CVSOAN and the Marine Corps League. Representatives come from all parts of Nebraska.

Contact the Nebraska Veterans Council Secretary, Dave Salak, at 402-464-6338 for additional information.