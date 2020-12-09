Fjone heads up AAEDC

“It’ll be a good set up for us,” said Reisen.

In the first several months, Fjone will split his time evenly between SENDD and AAEDC projects. But because the Ashland office will be fully-equipped, he should be able to do a lot of the work for both organizations while in Ashland, Reisen said.

“The bulk of what he’s going to do for SENDD he can do from Ashland, so we anticipate he’ll be in Ashland far more than 50% of his time,” he explained.

Bliss said they are in favor of this arrangement.

“We want him to be in Ashland,” said Bliss. “We want him to be available to businesses and to the people that call Ashland home.”

Fjone will start out by working on the application for Ashland to become a Leadership Certified Community. Reisen said the AAEDC has been working for the past five years on this designation, which recognizes communities with strong community development efforts and support.

“That is the first project that we want him to finish up,” Reisen said.

Part of the application process includes conducting surveys on community needs. Fjone will also be doing similar surveys in his work for SENDD, so the efforts will overlap.