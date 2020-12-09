Fjone heads up AAEDC

ASHLAND – When Caleb Fjone was hired as the new executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC), he planned to move to Ashland.
There was just one problem. No available apartments.
As a result, the 26-year-old and his roommate, who also landed a job in the Ashland area, ended up moving to Lincoln and commuting. But the situation gave him a first-hand look at the housing situation in Ashland, one of the many issues he will face in his new position.
The AAEDC was formed in 2015. The 501c3 non-profit is made up of paid members from local businesses, public agencies, political subdivisions, organizations and individuals. The mission is to invest in the Ashland area to broaden and improve the economic base, to expand opportunities and quality of life and to promote the community.
Fjone is the AAEDC’s first full-time executive director. When the organization was formed in 2015, Lenora Isom was appointed executive director. Isom was also employed by the City of Ashland as the building official/zoning inspector. She worked 20% of the time for the AAEDC, and the rest of her time was spent working for the city.
In July 2019, Doane University student Nish Yadev was hired as an intern in the executive director position. The AAEDC worked with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) to train Yadev. SENDD is an organization that provides economic development solutions to a 15-county district.
Tom Bliss, executive director of SENDD, said they developed the internship with the AAEDC as a way to provide support.
“We knew the organization was evolving and we explored how to help them,” he said.
When Yadev graduated last spring, he left the position to pursue other interests. The AAEDC had to decide whether to continue the internship or create a full-time executive director.
At the same time, SENDD had received federal funds from the Economic Development Administration to be used for COVID-19 response and recovery. SENDD needed a new person to work on the new projects created by the grant, but it did not need to be a full-time position.
The timing was advantageous, and SENDD and AAEDC partnered to create a hybrid full-time position that was initially filled by an Ashland resident, according to AAEDC Board Member Rod Reisen. However, after a few weeks they had to leave the job.
When the position opened up again, one person immediately came to Bliss’ mind. Fjone had submitted his resume for another position at SENDD, but did not get that job. But Fjone’s qualifications were perfect for the AAEDC executive director position.
“When the Ashland position came open, he was at the top of the list of candidates,” Bliss said.
Fjone has a bachelors degree in political science and a masters in public administration, both from Southeast Missouri State University.
Reisen said the AAEDC board was impressed by Fjone’s background.
“He’s going to be a pretty good fit for what we want him to do, and for the community,” Reisen said.
Fjone said he has wanted to work in government since he was in the sixth grade in Festus, Mo., 30 minutes south of St. Louis.
“I really enjoy every facet of government,” he said.
He interned with the mayor of Jackson, Mo., where he audited the city budget and was tasked with finding ways to enhance nontax-based revenue. He accomplished this by closing loopholes so the city of 10,000 stopped losing money and also by finding ways to charge for services to bring in more revenue.
Fjone’s first day on the job was Nov. 16. The next day, he met the entire AAEDC board during their quarterly meeting.
“We all seemed to be on the same page with everything,” he said.
Unfortunately, Fjone was sidelined by COVID-19 a little over a week after he started, and is just getting back to work this week.
One of his first tasks will be to set up his office in Ashland, located on 15th Street in the building that houses The Brickhouse fitness center. It is the first permanent office for the AAEDC in the community.
“It’ll be a good set up for us,” said Reisen.
In the first several months, Fjone will split his time evenly between SENDD and AAEDC projects. But because the Ashland office will be fully-equipped, he should be able to do a lot of the work for both organizations while in Ashland, Reisen said.
“The bulk of what he’s going to do for SENDD he can do from Ashland, so we anticipate he’ll be in Ashland far more than 50% of his time,” he explained.
Bliss said they are in favor of this arrangement.
“We want him to be in Ashland,” said Bliss. “We want him to be available to businesses and to the people that call Ashland home.”
Fjone will start out by working on the application for Ashland to become a Leadership Certified Community. Reisen said the AAEDC has been working for the past five years on this designation, which recognizes communities with strong community development efforts and support.
“That is the first project that we want him to finish up,” Reisen said.
Part of the application process includes conducting surveys on community needs. Fjone will also be doing similar surveys in his work for SENDD, so the efforts will overlap.
Bliss said this will happen often. For example, Fjone will lead a regional broadband mapping initiative that will focus on internet access in the 15 counties that make up the SENDD region, including Saunders County.
“Hopefully that will benefit Ashland as well,” Bliss said.
Fjone said his hybrid position will benefit Ashland and the AAEDC as they utilize SENDD’s support.
“I have a bunch of resources at my back that I can ask for help with, and that’s a blessing,” he said.
Fjone has set some goals for himself in his new position as executive director.
“The big goal is to grow Ashland,” he said.
Another focus for Fjone will be to improve communication.
“A more efficient cycle of communication is one thing I’m trying to achieve,” he said.
Starting a career during a pandemic has shown Fjone how important communication is, he said.
“It’s shifted my thinking on how I’m going to get a project done,” he said.
He is also planning ahead in case there is a national lockdown by making sure he has access to all of his projects in case he has to work at home.
“I definitely tried to take that into account,” he said.
The pandemic could have a “silver lining” when it comes to businesses in Ashland and elsewhere, Fjone has observed.
“It’s given the world a minute to pause, reset,” he said.
During that pause, some businesses have taken the opportunity to remodel or reorganize.
Fjone did this himself, when he was forced to work from home during his illness.
“While I’m taking that time off I’m able to reorganize the structure of how the office is going to run,” he said.
Some businesses could also take advantage of grant money created by the pandemic, and Fjone and the AAEDC may be able to provide assistance.
“We can all get through this if we all help each other,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!