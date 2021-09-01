Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge at Mahoney State Park open for reservations

ASHLAND – Construction of the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park has been completed and the first reservations were taken Aug. 20. The first available rental date is Sept. 10.
The Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge is an 11,600 square-foot multi-function event space that takes advantage of a stunning hilltop location overlooking the Platte River.
“The new Crete Carrier Riverview lodge is a stunning and welcome addition to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park,” said Superintendent Jake Rodiek. “There is a tremendous demand for event space and the lodge was built with many features that will help make functions comfortable and welcoming. We are grateful for the support of the Acklie Charitable Foundation in supporting the addition of this beautiful lodge that will welcome guests for years to come.”
The event hall and large patio provide sweeping panoramic views and room for up to 300 guests. State-of-the-art amenities are blended throughout the lodge to provide a unique event experience. The lodge can accommodate a variety of large events, including weddings, family reunions and corporate meetings.
Features at the lodge include an indoor event space that can be divided into three smaller spaces for smaller groups. There are large bride and groom suites that have separate bathrooms with ample counter and mirror space. The facility includes a fully-integrated audio/visual system allows for multi-room configuration with separate audio and visual controls and a full warming kitchen with three oven proofers, a three-compartment sink, two-compartment roll-in refrigerator, large ice maker, ample workspace and drop-down outlets to accommodate catering.
To make a reservation, call 402-944-2523, extension 7327.
The new, $4.4-million facility, built as part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s innovative public-private Venture Parks Project, replaces the previous, smaller Riverview Lodge on the same site. The old facility seated 126 people at tables.
The Acklie Charitable Foundation in Lincoln generously provided a significant contribution to help make the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge possible.
“The Acklie Charitable Foundation was pleased to support the Venture Park Project as a whole, and specifically the new Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge,” said Halley Acklie Kruse, vice president and director of the Acklie Charitable Foundation. “Our family has been longtime supporters of Nebraska’s state parks. Duane Acklie was a member on the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation Board and was involved in the creation of Mahoney State Park, and Tonn Ostergard, CEO and Chairman of Crete Carrier Corporation, currently serves on the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.
“Mahoney is a wonderful asset to the entire state and one of the top state parks in the nation, and we are glad the new Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge will allow even more families and companies to celebrate their accomplishments and traditions at Mahoney State Park,” Acklie Kruse said.
Construction was completed by Prairie Construction Company of Omaha. Avant Architects of Omaha was the architect.