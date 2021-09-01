Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge at Mahoney State Park open for reservations

ASHLAND – Construction of the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park has been completed and the first reservations were taken Aug. 20. The first available rental date is Sept. 10.

The Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge is an 11,600 square-foot multi-function event space that takes advantage of a stunning hilltop location overlooking the Platte River.

“The new Crete Carrier Riverview lodge is a stunning and welcome addition to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park,” said Superintendent Jake Rodiek. “There is a tremendous demand for event space and the lodge was built with many features that will help make functions comfortable and welcoming. We are grateful for the support of the Acklie Charitable Foundation in supporting the addition of this beautiful lodge that will welcome guests for years to come.”

The event hall and large patio provide sweeping panoramic views and room for up to 300 guests. State-of-the-art amenities are blended throughout the lodge to provide a unique event experience. The lodge can accommodate a variety of large events, including weddings, family reunions and corporate meetings.