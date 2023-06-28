WAHOO — A 300-foot radio tower will not be built near the Saunders Medical Center after all.

After weeks considering where a radio tower would be built to connect Wahoo to the county’s new 911 emergency radio system, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors decided at its June 20 meeting to build the tower on privately owned land west of town.

To that point, the board had considered several sites on county-owned land surrounding Saunders Medical Center — both to the north and south of the facility.

The sites, once thought to be in the flight path of the Wahoo Municipal Airport, were ruled viable options by the consulting firm that has guided the board in the process of upgrading the county’s radio system. If the board chose to build on the hospital site, it would have avoided the need to purchase private land.

But hospital representatives had been resistant to the idea of having a 300-foot tower built on or near its campus. Saunders Medical Center CEO Julie Rezac met with the board and its building and grounds committee multiple times over the past month to make the hospital’s case against the tower, saying it would prevent future growth opportunities for the medical center.

SMC CFO Chase Manstedt appeared before the board on the hospital’s behalf at the June 20 meeting.

“Obviously, it’s the position of the hospital board as well as leadership that we really would love to have the tower located off the campus of the hospital,” Manstedt said.

He explained that though there are no immediate expansions in the works, the hospital will soon be entering a strategic planning process from which future facilities plans could emerge. Manstedt said hospital leaders had approached the Saunders Medical Center Foundation to help the county offset the costs of purchasing private land for a new tower.

“The foundation has been willing to fund up to $20,000 for the purchase of an alternative location,” Manstedt said.

Later in the meeting, Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka broke down the costs of building on the hospital site versus on the site west of town. He estimated the hospital site preparation costs at $42,000, which would include installing a service road from County Road J to the tower site and extending City of Wahoo electrical power to the site as well.

The privately owned site west of town would cost about $52,000, Hrdlicka said, which would include $30,000 to purchase the site and $22,000 to provide power.

“But if the hospital would be willing to partner with us, we’d have an excess of $10,000 to do site preparations,” he said.

That $10,000 difference was ultimately the board’s deciding factor when choosing to move forward in purchasing land west of town, along County Road K between county roads 18 and 19. But board members John Zaugg and Bill Reece also pointed out aesthetic and collaborative reasons to build away from the hospital.

Reece agreed that the county-owned land near the hospital could be used for hospital expansion or other forms of development in the future.

“I think as far as numbers go in the scheme of things, the difference is such that I would prefer from an aesthetic point of view the location off the campus,” Reece said. “I wouldn’t mind at all going off site.”

Zaugg said the hospital has been a “good community partner” and that he also supported building the tower away from the hospital.

Board chairman David Lutton said the next course of action would be for the county attorney’s office to draw up purchase agreements and for the county surveyor to plot out exact site details — for the site west of Wahoo and two others near Ceresco and Valparaiso.

“Let’s get it done,” Lutton said.