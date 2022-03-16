Council narrows down flag contest to three finalists

ASHLAND – A new city flag will rise on Ashland flagpoles this spring, and the city is one step closer to choosing a winning design.

On March 8, the Ashland City Council met to consider submissions to a flag design contest spearheaded by the Ashland Creative District Committee.

Caleb Fjone, the executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation, said the intention of the meeting was for the council to narrow the designs down to their three favorites, which would then be voted on by the public in April.

The competition opened for submissions in December, and contestants had until Feb. 28 to enter their designs. Twelve people submitted 120 total designs for the contest.

The submissions were presented one by one to the council on a television in the City Council Chamber at City Hall. The names of the designers were not disclosed to the council members to avoid potential biases. The names of the designers also will not be disclosed during the public vote in April.

The council was joined via Zoom by Michael Green, a flag design expert at the helm of Indianapolis-based Flags for Good, which assists cities and organizations in designing flags and donates a portion of its sales to charity groups.

Green said there are general flag design principles that the council’s selected submissions should follow. Flags should be simple, incorporate meaningful symbolism, use two or three basic colors, be distinctive and avoid lettering and seals.

He pointed to the Nebraska state flag, with its seal and small lettering, as an example of a design style that should be avoided.

Effective city and government flags include those of Chicago (with four red stars centered horizontally between two sky blue lines) and Ukraine (with its horizontal bands of blue and yellow), which Green said are simple but powerful.

The flags should also serve as a starting point for other city marketing strategies. Lincoln’s new flag, for instance, is used as the city’s Twitter avatar, he said.

“A flag, really in this modern day and age, is the beginning of the larger brand system for the city,” Green said.

Many of the Ashland flag submissions incorporated the blue and green colors used in the city’s current logo, and compasses – in reference to the cardinal points embedded into the intersection of 15th and Silver streets. Wagon wheels were another recurring symbol.

After deliberation, the council settled on three designs: one with a blue and green compass positioned in the center and a blue stripe bisecting the flag horizontally. Another features the sun rising from the horizon and a curving stream in the foreground. The third design, which Fjone said was reworked slightly since the council meeting to include more color contrast, displays a compass offset to the left side, with the right side of the compass visible from the edge of the flag.

With the designs chosen, a vote will take place in April at the Ashland Community Resource Center. Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools students will vote at school. An election date is yet to be determined.

The flag contest is part of efforts to establish a state-recognized creative district in Ashland. The Ashland Creative District Committee is a partnership among the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation, the Ashland Arts Council and the City of Ashland.

To receive the designation, the committee is required to demonstrate community engagement – the flag contest was introduced for that purpose, Fjone said.

“(This brings) creative minds to the table, and we will be able to express what we like as a community and display it on a flag,” Fjone said.

The creative district program would allow Ashland to designate a portion of the city as a hub of art, culture and heritage. The benefits to having a Creative District could include attracting more artists and creative people to the community, create new economic activity, enhance property values and revitalize and beautify historic buildings through grants.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Ashland Gazette. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.