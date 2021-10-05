Bluejays pick one win heading into postseason play

ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team didn’t end the regular season the way they wanted to this last week, going 1-2 over their final three games. They won a game on Sept. 28 at Cass 14-4 and then lost to Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead 9-2 and Class C No. 9 Auburn 8-2.
Against the Wildcats on the road Tuesday, it was 1-1 after one inning of play. The Bluejays scored their run on a ground ball hit by Kaelyn Fisher, which drove in Danielle Tonjes from third.
In the second A-G tacked on one more run on a single hit by Tonjes to left field. The hit scored Devin Rodgerson.
It was a 4-4 game heading to the fifth inning when the Bluejays exploded for ten runs. They were scored on home runs hit by Tonjes, Joslyn Sargent, and Piper Boggs, doubles by Kaitlin Pfeiffer and Alexa Meyer-Bundy, and a single by Abby Fisher.
Pitching 2.1 innings in the game was Kalie Riecken, giving up five hits, two earned runs, and one strikeout. Tatum Gossin pitched 2.2 innings had three strikeouts and gave up one hit.
Driving in four RBIs during the game was Miller, Boggs had three, Pfeiffer and Sargent had two, and Fisher and Meyer-Bundy ended with one.
The offensive performance that A-G had against the Wildcats Tuesday, did not translate over to the Yutan-Mead Softball Tournament on Oct. 2.
In their first game against Yutan-Mead, the Bluejays took a 1-0 lead on the Patriots, before they roared back, scoring four in both the third and fourth innings of play. Driving in the two runs for A-G were Boggs on a home run to centerfield in the first and the other was scored on an error.
Pitching 2.1 innings, giving up five earned runs, and recording two strikeouts was Hannah Keith. Riecken went 2.2 innings, gave up four earned runs, and had two strikeouts.
In the Bluejays second game against Auburn, A-G never led falling behind 2-0 early. A four spot in the fifth inning by the Bulldogs sealed the victory.
The runs scored by the Bluejays came on a home run hit by Tonjes in the third and another solo home run hit by Rodgerson in the fifth.
Gossin started the game for A-G and went 4.1 innings, had four strikeouts, and gave up seven earned runs. Riecken came in and pitched 1.2 innings in relief and had two strikeouts.
This week the Bluejays hosted the B-4 Subdistrict Softball Tournament on Oct. 4. With two wins, A-G would advance to the District Final to be played later on in the week.