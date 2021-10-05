Bluejays pick one win heading into postseason play

ASHLAND- The Ashland-Greenwood Softball Team didn’t end the regular season the way they wanted to this last week, going 1-2 over their final three games. They won a game on Sept. 28 at Cass 14-4 and then lost to Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead 9-2 and Class C No. 9 Auburn 8-2.

Against the Wildcats on the road Tuesday, it was 1-1 after one inning of play. The Bluejays scored their run on a ground ball hit by Kaelyn Fisher, which drove in Danielle Tonjes from third.

In the second A-G tacked on one more run on a single hit by Tonjes to left field. The hit scored Devin Rodgerson.

It was a 4-4 game heading to the fifth inning when the Bluejays exploded for ten runs. They were scored on home runs hit by Tonjes, Joslyn Sargent, and Piper Boggs, doubles by Kaitlin Pfeiffer and Alexa Meyer-Bundy, and a single by Abby Fisher.

Pitching 2.1 innings in the game was Kalie Riecken, giving up five hits, two earned runs, and one strikeout. Tatum Gossin pitched 2.2 innings had three strikeouts and gave up one hit.

Driving in four RBIs during the game was Miller, Boggs had three, Pfeiffer and Sargent had two, and Fisher and Meyer-Bundy ended with one.