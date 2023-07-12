ASHLAND -- A strong start helped the Ashland Junior Legion Baseball Team keep their season alive with a 5-4 win over Plattsmouth in the B2 Area Tournament at home on July 9.

To start the bottom of the first, the Bluejays came out strong and loaded bases with no outs. A pair of doubles from Landon Novotny and Jacob Juedes knocked in four runs.

Up 4-1 in the bottom of the third, Juedes worked a walk to start the inning. He came around to score and make it 5-1 in favor of Ashland, thanks to a single to center by Elliot Gossin.

Down by four, Plattsmouth fought back in the top of the fifth with three runs to pull within one.

Over the next two innings, the Bluejays pitching staff were nails on the mound. They worked around a bases loaded situation in the sixth and then Novotny induced a fly out, a line out and then recorded a strikeout in the seventh.

Both getting one hit and driving in two RBIs were Novotny and Juedes. Gossin came up with one hit and drove in one run.

Andrew Milburn started the game and pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three earned runs. Pitching 1.1 innings, giving up no runs and striking out one batter was Nash Roberts.

To start the tournament on July 8, sixth-seeded Ashland took on the third seed, Lincoln Christian. A poor finish by the Bluejays resulted in them falling 10-9.

Ashland put up the first run of the contest in the top of the third with two outs. It came off the bat of Corey to right field which scored Cordell Kelley.

After Christian put up four runs in the fourth, the Bluejays struck back with a four spot in the top of the fifth inning.

With two runners on and one out, Cael Smith and Corey singled to the outfield which drove in three runs. Two batters later, Roberts singled to center driving in Maddux Gagner and extending Ashland’s advantage out to 5-1.

A hit by a pitch that brought in Gossin from third kicked off the scoring for the Bluejays in the sixth. Corey kept the momentum going with a double to center that plated two runs and made it 8-1.

The seven-run lead that Ashland built didn’t last as Christian rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth and then five runs in the seventh as they went on to win the game on a walk single to center.

Corey paced the offense with three hits and four RBIs, and Smith had one hit and drove in two runs. Getting at least one hit and finishing with one RBI were Roberts and Gossin.

The Bluejays took on Falls City in an elimination game on July 10. With a win, Ashland would move on to play the loser of Auburn and Lincoln Christian on July 11.

The rest of the results for Ashland at the Area 2 Tournament can be found in the July 20 edition of the paper.