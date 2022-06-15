Ashland city flag chosen

ASHLAND – On June 14, otherwise known as Flag Day, the winner of the Ashland city flag contest was announced.

Frank Budz of Ashland submitted the winning flag design as voted on by the public and local students in recent months.

The top vote-getter was a flag with a sunrise peaking over a blue horizon and a ribbon of white and light blue indicating water.

Budz actually submitted more than two dozen flag designs for the contest, which was sponsored by the Ashland Creative District Committee as a way to demonstrate community engagement in the city’s quest to be the state’s first city to receive the Creative District designation.

The competition opened in December. Contestants had just over two months to submit designs. A total of 12 people submitted 120 designs.

The submissions were presented one by one to the Ashland City Council on March 8. The names of the designers were not disclosed to the council members. The council was joined via Zoom by Michael Green, a flag design expert from Flags for Good in Indianapolis, Indiana, which assists cities and organizations in designing flags.

Green discussed general flag design principles. Flags should be simple, incorporate meaningful symbolism, use two or three basic colors, be distinctive and avoid lettering and seals.

As a graphic designer for the past 40 years, Budz adhered to these principles as he was designing flags the he felt would convey the importance of Ashland’s history in a visually fresh way.

“While each flag has its own specific symbolism, they all contain some very common themes,” he wrote in a description he included with in entries.

Budz felt it was necessary to incorporate water as an element of the flag design to note the significance of Salt Creek in Ashland’s history. The discovery of a limestone ford crossing on the creek brought settlers to the area. Named Saline Ford, the crossing was a part of the Mormon Trail. As more pioneers crossed the creek, trading posts were established and eventually a town was founded.

“It was such an important part of the development of the area,” Budz said.

The blue not only symbolizes water, but also the big skies of Nebraska’s open spaces, Budz explained. Blue also brings about feelings of loyalty, sincerity and freedom, he added.

The sun was included in the design to denote optimism.

“I felt it needed a splash of color, but at the same time the sun made sense because Ashland has such a bright future,” he said.

The yellow color also honors the state flower, the goldenrod, and the state bird, the Western meadlowlark, he added.

One of Budz’s other design was also chosen for the top three by the city council. It had a blue background with a compass in a lighter shade of blue off to the side.

The third choice was submitted anonymously, according to Caleb Fjone, a member of the Creative District Committee who was in charge of the contest. The white background had a blue and green compass symbol in the middle, flanked by blue stripes.

Many of the designs submitted by Budz and others included the compass, which has become an icon of Ashland since it was incorporated into the intersection of 15th and Silver streets during the Downtown Improvement Project in the mid-1990s.

Budz got interested in art as a high school student in Detroit.

“I always liked art, I always like drawing,” he said.

He thought about majoring in art in college, but knew it would be difficult to make a living as an artist.

While taking a printing design class in high school, Budz learned about graphic design. The school worked with a Detroit television station, printing recipe cards for a local cooking show. As Budz worked on these cards, he began to see the importance of graphic arts.

“I saw the connection between what I was doing (graphic arts) and the outside world,” he said.

He earned a fine arts degree with a concentration in graphic design from Eastern Michigan University. After moving to Nebraska, he got a job with CHI Health in Omaha.

When Budz isn’t working as a graphic designer, he’s running a bed and breakfast in Ashland called The Roost with his wife, Mary Beth.

The couple was drawn to Ashland by its small town charm. They were looking for a place to live and also a spot to open a tea room similar to one they had operated in Bennington called Sugar Cubes.

Bids and offers on two downtown buildings fell through, and things were looking doubtful as Ashland had few commercial properties available.

Then a former bed and breakfast came on the market. The Folk Victorian house, built in 1908, had been the Front Porch Bed and Breakfast for a few years, but had reverted back to a family home.

Frank and Mary Beth Budz opted to switch gears and take on the challenge.

“We decided, ‘Let’s just do it,’” he said.

They spent about a year getting the place ready. During that time, they researched the bed and breakfast business.

“We studied up on it for a year and then it was baptism by fire,” Budz said.

Mary Beth Budz became the chef, specializing in what her husband calls “phenomenal breakfasts.” Her skills were honed as she ran the tea room and through her full-time business, Life Launch, where she teaches life and character building skills through Omaha Public Schools.

After a year of operating mostly on weekends and a few weekdays, the couple has hosted 600 guests from at least half of the 50 states and even as far away as the Caribbean. They’ve had 42 five-star reviews so far.

“It’s been incredible,” Frank Budz said.

Starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic was daunting, but things went smoothly for The Roost.

“COVID did not hurt us one bit,” Frank said.

After moving to Ashland, Frank and Mary Beth Budz knew they wanted to become an active part of the community. They joined the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce even before The Roost was in operation.

“My wife and I are very much involved in wanting to see Ashland succeed,” Frank Budz said. “It has a really bright future. It seems to be just vibrant.”

By creating the winning flag design and by becoming small business owners, Frank and Mary Beth Budz are doing their part to make sure the future of Ashland stays sunny.

