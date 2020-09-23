Wildcats fall to 0-4 with 60-0 loss to Brownell-Talbot

OMAHA – The Cedar Bluffs football team fell to 0-4 after dropping a 60-0 decision at the hands of Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Sept. 18 in Omaha.

The Wildcats fell behind 32-0 after one quarter and trailed 46-0 at the half.

A fumble return for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown went against the Wildcats on Friday night and two turnovers also hurt the visitor’s chances.

The Wildcat offense managed just 101 yards of total offense on 51 snaps. Omaha Brownell-Talbot finished with 285 total yards with 146 coming through the air and 139 coming on the ground.

Cedar Bluffs quarterback Josh Cizek completed 7-of-12 through the air, but for just 29 yards.

Zephan Kluthe powered the run game with 46 yards on a season-high 18 carries.

Cizek added 30 yards on 13 carries in the run game.

Kluthe also added six catches for 27 yards in the passing game.

Senior linebacker Brody Ptomey led the team with six tackles with one of them coming behind the line of scrimmage.

Garrett Wiseman added four tackles defensively for the Wildcats.

Cedar Bluffs will return home on Friday night to play host to the Weeping Water Indians. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.