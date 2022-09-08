For the drive home in Wahoo: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
