Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
