Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.