Wahoo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
