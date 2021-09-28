Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.