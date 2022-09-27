This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
