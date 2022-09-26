This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
