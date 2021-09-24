Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.