This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
