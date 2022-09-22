This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
