Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

