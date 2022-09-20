For the drive home in Wahoo: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
