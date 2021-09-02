Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.