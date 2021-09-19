Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.