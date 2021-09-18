Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.