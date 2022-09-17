This evening in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
