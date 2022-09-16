Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.