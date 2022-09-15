Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.