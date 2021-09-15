Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.