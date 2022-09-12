This evening in Wahoo: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
