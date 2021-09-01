Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.