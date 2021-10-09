Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.