Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.