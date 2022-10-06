 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular