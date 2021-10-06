This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
