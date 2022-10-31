Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wahoo. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
