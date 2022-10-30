Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.