Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.