Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.