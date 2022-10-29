For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
