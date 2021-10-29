Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.